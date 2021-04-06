Meet Marappa Gounder, a Centenarian Who Voted in All TN Polls

Tamil Nadu elected its first ever government in 1952, when it was known as Madras. The Indian National Congress won the election and C Rajagopalachari (1952-1954) and K Kamaraj (1954-1957) were the Chief Ministers of the state in that term.

Tamil Nadu elections to the 16th Legislative Assembly got underway across the state. Over 6.28 crore voters were expected to exercise their right to elect the chief minister and the next government till the next elections in 2026. The AIADMK allied with BJP, PMK and smaller parties, while the DMK joined hands with Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M) and smaller parties. Three more fronts – one led by Makkal Needhi Maiam, one led by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and another by Naam Tamilar Katchi – are also in the fray.