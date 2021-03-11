BJP & Congress to Battle in 5 Constituencies for TN Elections 2021

CPI got Bhavanisagar (reserved), Tiruppur North, Valparai, Sivaganga, Thalli and Thiruduraipandi constituencies.



T Velmurugan’s Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi was allotted Panruti constituency. Velumurugan would contest in the constituency. Manapparai and Papanasam have been allotted to MMK.



Talks with Congress began in the morning and was finalised by late evening as they couldn’t reach a consensus regarding a few seats.



On Wednesday, Vaiko’s MDMK was allotted Sattur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (Reserved), Madurantakam (Reserved), and Ariyalur constituencies.



The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has been allotted six seats. It is still unclear how many reserved constituencies the VCK would contest in. The MDMK will contest in six constituencies.



The Indian Union Muslim League was allotted Kadaiyanallur, Vaniyambadi, and Chidambaram constituencies. The party will contest on the independent ‘ladder’ symbol of IUML.