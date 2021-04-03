DMK MP Kanimozhi Tests Positive for COVID; in Home Isolation
She is currently in home isolation and has cancelled her all events ahead of the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.
i
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, has tested positive for COVID-19.
She is currently in home isolation and has cancelled her all events ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
