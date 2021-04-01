TN Polls | DMK’s A Raja Barred From Campaigning for 48 Hours: EC

Raja had, during a campaign, purportedly said: “Let’s compare DMK President Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami. In 23 years, Stalin went to jail under MISA rule. Then he served as a district secretary in the party, general committee member, youth wing secretary, treasurer, then working president and then president of DMK.”

“He became a leader and has served as an MLA, then Chennai’s Mayor, state Minister, Deputy CM and now he is going to become a CM,” he said.

“That’s why in the villages I say, if Stalin is someone who was born out a ‘rightful’ marriage, Edappadi Palaniswami – who no one knew until Jayalalithaa’s death and has not reached any heights in public life – is a premature baby born out of an illicit affair in politics,” he added.