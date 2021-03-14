AIADMK Manifesto: Free Washing Machines, Urging Centre to Drop CAA

Kulavikkaku thittam-

Through this scheme, all family cardholders will be entitled to a family bank account of Rs. 1,500 per month in their bank accounts. Men's banking will be paid in homes where women are not there.

The women bus travellers will get 50 percent off in city buses

The maternity leave for women increased to one year

The maternity funds will be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000

Kavalan app in all districts across the state to increase the safety of women

Self help groups to get loan schemes and women bank

Digital market to sell the products of SHGs

Girl Child Protection Scheme: The allocation from the scheme will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000

Amma vehicles for surveillance: The Amma patrol team in Chennai will be widened to other districts.

CCTV cameras for tier-II areas