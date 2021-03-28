AIADMK Writes to EC Against A Raja for ‘Vulgar’ Comment Against CM

In the complaint, C Thirumaran said, “MP A Raja of DMK Party, while campaigning for candidate N Ezhilan at Thousand Lights Constituency, not only made adverse comments against TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, but also made vulgar and third-rated comments, which is clearly offensive under the provisions of election offences and Indian Penal Code.”

“Since the above said A Raja is continuously making false, vulgar speeches during his election campaign against TN Chief Minister as well as against Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, the said Raja has undermined the reputation of the leaders of our party and also subverting the election process,” he said.

Hence, citing these, Thirumaran requested the CEO to take immediate and stringent action against A Raja and to register a case against him under the provisions of electoral offences and under the provisions of Indian Penal Code. He also further requested to take immediate action to bar Raja from further election campaigns.