BJP’s Yogi Adityanath Is the New UP CM
Neither Manoj Sinha nor Rajnath Singh – the names doing the rounds for UP CM post – is visiting Lucknow on Saturday.
- Yogi Adityanath has been named the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh
- The state will also have two deputy CMs – Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya
- The oath-taking ceremony will be held on Sunday, 19 March
- The names were decided in a BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday
- The news comes after hours of speculation over the name for the top job
We Want to Bring Good Governance in Uttar Pradesh: Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma
“We want to bring good governance in Uttar Pradesh and will work for the poor,” Dinesh Sharma, the Deputy UP CM designate said on Saturday.
Adityanath Roots for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'
Minutes after being named the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that he will take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan.
He further said any “disturbance in the name of celebration” will not be tolerated and ordered the SSPs of all the districts to take care of the law and order.
He also met Governor Ram Naik, claiming stake to form the government in the state.
The Decision Was Unanimous: Venkaiah Naidu
Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu addressed the media and said that the party leaders at the meeting unanimously supported Yogi Adityanath as UP CM. He added that the oath taking will take place at 2:15 pm on Sunday and PM Modi and Amit Shah will be present.
Venkaiah Naidu said that Yogi Adityanath sought the help of two deputies citing the complexity in running a state as vast as UP.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.