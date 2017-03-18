ADVERTISEMENT
BJP’s Yogi Adityanath Is the New UP CM

Neither Manoj Sinha nor Rajnath Singh – the names doing the rounds for UP CM post – is visiting Lucknow on Saturday.

The Quint
Updated
UP Elections 2017
5 min read
Snapshot
  • Yogi Adityanath has been named the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh
  • The state will also have two deputy CMs – Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya
  • The oath-taking ceremony will be held on Sunday, 19 March
  • The names were decided in a BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday
  • The news comes after hours of speculation over the name for the top job
11:09 PM , 18 Mar

We Want to Bring Good Governance in Uttar Pradesh: Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma

“We want to bring good governance in Uttar Pradesh and will work for the poor,” Dinesh Sharma, the Deputy UP CM designate said on Saturday.

8:32 PM , 18 Mar

Adityanath Roots for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

Minutes after being named the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that he will take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan.

He further said any “disturbance in the name of celebration” will not be tolerated and ordered the SSPs of all the districts to take care of the law and order.

He also met Governor Ram Naik, claiming stake to form the government in the state.

7:26 PM , 18 Mar

The Decision Was Unanimous: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu addressed the media and said that the party leaders at the meeting unanimously supported Yogi Adityanath as UP CM. He added that the oath taking will take place at 2:15 pm on Sunday and PM Modi and Amit Shah will be present.

Venkaiah Naidu said that Yogi Adityanath sought the help of two deputies citing the complexity in running a state as vast as UP.

6:17 PM , 18 Mar

Yogi Adityanath Named UP CM

After days of speculation, Yogi Adityanath has been named UP CM-designate.

BJP legislators met on Saturday to decide on the next chief minister of UP. Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya were named the two deputy chief ministers of the state.


Published: 18 Mar 2017, 8:40 AM IST
