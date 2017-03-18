BJP’s Yogi Adityanath Is the New UP CM

Minutes after being named the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that he will take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan.

He further said any “disturbance in the name of celebration” will not be tolerated and ordered the SSPs of all the districts to take care of the law and order.

He also met Governor Ram Naik, claiming stake to form the government in the state.