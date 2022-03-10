Broom Sweeps Cong Away? Watch Live Interactive Map of AAP's Growth in Punjab

The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election was held on 20 February with 117 seats across 23 districts going to the polls.

A voter turnout of 72 percent was recorded during the election with 1,304 candidates in the fray.

Some of the key candidates during the election included Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi, who contested from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib; former CM Amarinder Singh from the Patiala constituency; the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) CM-hopeful Bhagwant Bann, who contested from Dhuri; the Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar; and the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal and Parkash Singh Badal from Jalalabada and Lambi respectively.

In the previous Assembly election conducted in 2017, the Congress had won 77 seats – an absolute majority, displacing the SAD-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

