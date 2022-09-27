WWE Raw Highlights for 26 September: Results and Winners

WWE Raw, on 26 September 2022, was action-packed and full of drama. The first match was between women's champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Alexa made sure to be present at the Extreme Rules with an aim to keep IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in check during the forthcoming match for the title.

Biannca started off on the right foot but later lost control and came back by taking out Bayley and Dakota Kai at ringside. She then dodged SKY's aerial attack and hit the K.O.D. for the win.