Sakshi Malik Quits Wrestling, Says Won’t Compete Under Brj Bhushan’s Ally

India's top wrestler Sakshi Malik quits wrestling following Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist's election as the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President.
In a press conference held after the results were declared, an emotional Sakshi said she won't compete under somebody who supports people like Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia too expressed disappointment on Singh's election and said that he doesn't believe the daughter of the country will ever get justice.
"We were fighting for truth and women, else we were also active athletes and winning medals for the country. I don't think the daughters will get justice because the way this system has worked, efforts are being made to break the daughters. Still, we have faith in the judiciary," said Bajrang as he addressed the media.
Earlier today, Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is believed to be backed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh defeated 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anita Sheoran by a massive margin of 40-7 to win the election for the presidential post.
"It is obvious to feel good because truth has won over lie. Those who want to be wrestlers, they can come wrestle. Those who want to be in politics are free to do so. But politicians will be answered in the field of politics," he told media after emerging victorious.
