Asian C’ship: Vinesh Loses to Mukaida Again, Will Fight for Bronze

Mukaida took a 2-0 lead with an attack on Vinesh's right leg and the score remained the same at the interval.

A few more attacks on the leg and Mukaida raced to a 6-0 lead in the early exchanges of the second period. Vinesh could only manage two points after that.

Sakshi Malik in Non-Olympic Final

Sakshi started with a loss to Japan's Naomi Ruike but went on to beat Korea's Ohyoung Ha by technical superiority which helped her reach the semi-final. She beat Uzbekistan's Nabira Esenbaeva 5-4.

In the 57 kg category, India's Anshu was beaten by Japan's Risako Kawai in the semi-final and will fight it out for bronze against Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova. Sonam defeated Korea's Hanbit Lee by fall in her first match in the 62 kg category but lost 5-2 to Yuko Kawai of Japan in the semis. She faces Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the bronze medal match.

Gursharan Preet Kaur won her first match against Svetlana Oknazarova of Uzbekistan by technical superiority in the 72 kg category. It helped her go through to the semi-final despite a loss in the next match to Zhamila Bakbergenova of Kazhakstan. Gursharan was beaten by Japan's Mei Shindo in the semi-final and will now face Tsevegmed Enkhbayar of Mongolia in the bronze medal match.