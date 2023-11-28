Supreme Court Gives Green Signal to Wrestling Federation of India Elections

Earlier in October, the Supreme Court had called for the response of the Union government and others on a plea filed by the ad-hoc committee of WFI questioning the interim stay order passed by the High Court.

The elections – which were set to be held on August 12 – were stayed by a bench of Justice Vinod S, Bhardwaj of the High Court just one day before they were supposed to be conducted.

The special leave petition stated that the impugned HC order has caused grave prejudice to the WFI and the wrestling athletes in India because the United World Wrestling (UWW) – the international governing body for wrestling – has provisionally suspended its recognition solely on the ground of failure to complete the elections within the stipulated time period.

The day to day affairs of WFI are looked after by the ad hoc committee after the expiry of the term of its Executive Council. Earlier in July, the top court had lifted the Gauhati High Court’s stay on WFI polls.