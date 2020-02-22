Sakshi Handed Chance to Book Slot for Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Sakshi Malik's dream to compete at the Tokyo Games is still alive with Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) deciding to hold fresh trials in two categories to pick women wrestlers for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

Two-time Cadet World champion Sonam Malik had defeated Sakshi during the 62kg trials but since she could not win a medal at the Asian Championship, the WFI has given Rio Olympic bronze medallist one more chance to book her place in the Indian team.