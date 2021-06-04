Olympic-Bound Sumit Fails Dope Test, Provisionally Suspended

Olympic-bound wrestler Sumit Malik has failed dope test conducted by United World Wrestling (UWW) during the May 6-9 World Olympic qualifiers held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has provisionally suspended the Indian wrestler for an alleged anti-doping rule violation with effect from Thursday, Indian Express reported.

The Delhi-based heavyweight wrestler Malik had won an Olympic quota place in men's 125 kg freestyle event in Sofia. Malik is also the 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold medallist.

India have secured a total of 8 spots in wrestling for the Tokyo Games.