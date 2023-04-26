Training on Hold, Protesting Wrestlers Turn Jantar Mantar Into Practice Centre

Top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other young grapplers have turned Jantar Mantar into their training centre, amid protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



On Day 4 of the protest, the grapplers were seen doing wrestling exercises. Vinesh was training with Sangita Phogat, whereas Sakshi was helped by her husband Satyawart Kadian, the Arjuna awardee wrestler.



Meanwhile, a physio was assisting Bajrang on the mat, before the Olympic bronze medallist did some stretching. They all looked tired but their passion for sport was evident despite sleepless nights.