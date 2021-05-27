Delhi Police Turn to Psychological Expert in Sushil Probe: Report

The veteran wrestler and his aide had been on the run for close to three weeks after the brawl at the stadium which led to the death of junior national champion Sagar Dhankhar.

Sushil along with his aide Ajay Kumar had been arrested on 23 May with the police also rounding up four of their associates related to the incident on 4 May on Wednesday (25 May).

DCP (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal had said the arrested men have been identified as Bhupender (38), Mohit Aasoda (22), Gulab (24) and Manjeet (29). All the four are active members of the Kala Asauda – Neeraj Bawana gang, police had said after the arrests.