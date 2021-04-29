Olympic-Bound Bajrang Punia Takes a Break Due to Elbow Niggle

But Punia expressed his inability to train in Bulgaria as he is recovering from the minor injury sustained in Almaty, said a functionary of the WFI.

The Indian wrestler had dominated his preliminary and semi-final bouts of the men's 65 kg freestyle event during the Asian Wrestling Championships.

However, he pulled out of the final against Japanese Takuto Otoguro and returned with a silver.

Sonam Malik, who has qualified for Olympics in the women's 62 kg, is also nursing a knee injury and is out of training for the next three weeks.

She had injured her knee during the semi-finals of the Asian Olympic qualification tournament held in Almaty from April 9 to 11. She also withdrew from the gold medal match and had to settle for silver.

Due to the knee injury, Sonam didn't compete in the Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty from April 13 to 18.-