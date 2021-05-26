4 Associated With Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal Murder Case Arrested
Sushil Kumar and Ajay Kumar had been arrested on 23 May.
Days after arresting Sushil Kumar, the Delhi Police have also rounded up four of his associates. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police confirmed the arrest of Bhupender (38 years), Mohit (22 years), Gulab (24 years), and Manjeet (29 years) from Kanjhawala area in the national capital in relation to the Sagar Dhankhar murder case.
All the four are active members of the Kala Asauda – Neeraj Bawana gang, police said.
"They revealed the entire conspiracy and sequence of events of the murder of Sagar. NBW's (Non-bailable warrants) were pending against them," the police said.
"All the four accused persons have disclosed that in the intervening night of May 4, they had gone to Chhatrasal Stadium. They have narrated the sequence of events and details of other persons involved in the crime. On hearing police siren, they could not escape with their vehicles but left both above mentioned cars and their weapons at the spot." the police added.
The Delhi Police had been alerted about the movement of the four and laid a trap near the Ghewra railway crossing, where they were arrested with help from a secret informer.
The four accused along with Sushil and another of his associates Ajay Kumar are all part of the probe for the murder of the junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar on 4 May at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.
"Bhupender came in contact with a gangster Rajeev alias Kala of his village and later he became a close associate of Rajeev. He committed a number of robberies and murders with the gangsters till 2011," the police said.
Mohit, another of those arrested, is a close associate of gangster Rajeev and is has been involved in five cases. Meanwhile, Manjeet met Rajeev in jail and since has been supplying weapons to his gang members.
The police further added that Gulab had joined Rajeev in 2006 and was involved in an attempt to murder case before being arrested in 2019 with an illegal firearm.
