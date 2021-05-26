4 Associated With Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal Murder Case Arrested

Days after arresting Sushil Kumar, the Delhi Police have also rounded up four of his associates. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police confirmed the arrest of Bhupender (38 years), Mohit (22 years), Gulab (24 years), and Manjeet (29 years) from Kanjhawala area in the national capital in relation to the Sagar Dhankhar murder case.

All the four are active members of the Kala Asauda – Neeraj Bawana gang, police said.