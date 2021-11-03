Indian Batting Coach Says Rohit Was Part of Discussion to Send Ishan to Open

New Zealand applied the spin choke and Indian batters struggled to find the boundary so much that Kohli's side went 71 balls between the sixth and the 17th overs without finding the fence. They managed just two sixes against New Zealand.

According to Rathour, most teams have also found it difficult to hit enough boundaries while batting first because of challenging pitches.

"One of the factors is definitely the pitch. When we bat first on these surfaces, even though it doesn't look very uneven or any such thing, there is variation in pace and bounce, so strike rotation is an issue. It's not only with our team, but for every team that has batted first, this has been an issue,'' he said.

"Unfortunately, I agree that we were not able to execute big shots well. So, that will happen once in a while in a game and unfortunately, that happened with us in the last game. Nobody could execute the big hits that they were trying, but as such it's more to do with the surface that we've been playing on," he added.