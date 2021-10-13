West Indies to Continue Taking a Knee During The 2021 T20 World Cup: Pollard

On whether he would encourage England cricketers and support staff to take a knee before their matches, Pollard added, "Everyone has their own opinions on racism and Black Lives Matter and all these things. So, I can't tell them what to do or expect anything, because sometimes when you expect things from people, you tend to get disappointed.

"Again, sometimes, you just have to look at the man in the mirror, and if we think it is something that is very, very important to us, we will do it. And if the opposition thinks that as well, it's up to them. If they don't, (it's a matter of) personal choices," added Pollard.