Watch: Matthew Wade Clinches Victory With Hat-trick of Sixes
Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets in T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.
Australian wicket keeper and batter, Matthew Wade emerged as a hero for his country on Thursday, when played an outstanding hand in the semi-final win.
After, it appeared to be all over for them against Pakistan on Thursday, Wade came to Australia's rescue with his exceptional batting, wherein he smashed 3 consecutive sixes to take Australia to the final.
ICC posted the video of Wade smashing sixes off Shaheen Afridi.
Wade, who smashed won the game in the 19th over, admitted that he was very nervous going into the match.
"I was a little bit nervous coming into the game and knowing that potentially this could be the last opportunity I get to represent Australia," Wade, who scored 41 off 17 balls to help Australia chase down 177 on Friday, told reporters after his match-winning knock.
"I just wanted to do well and really wanted us to win this game to give us an opportunity to win the whole thing. We've got a great bunch of guys in that dressing room and guys that I've played for a long, long period of time with," he added.
Over the years, Wade has made numerous comebacks in the Australian set-up, and said that he treats every game as his last.
"I don't know when my last game is going to be, I treated every game like it potentially could be.
"I'm sure when it's all over, when I get the tap on the shoulder I'll look back on the last three or four years and be really proud of the way that I came back. It's not the first time that I've come back – I've been dropped four or five times. It might be the most ever in Australian cricket," he added.
Australia now face New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai.
