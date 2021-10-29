Dew in The Desert, Flip of The Coin Proving Decisive at the 2021 T20 World Cup

Cricket is a sport which is played professionally on large playgrounds and 22 yards, but ironically small margins and key components like toss, nature of the pitch, dew, right playing XI, etc decide the outcome of the game.

In the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup, the flip of the coin and dew are making a huge impact on the result of every game. With nine of 10 winners so far in the Super 12 stage of the mega event coming from the team batting second, winning the toss is proving a key element.

As a result, the captain winning the toss has no hesitation in electing to field.