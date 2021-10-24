T20 World Cup: Asalanka, Rajapaksa Power Sri Lanka to Victory Over Bangladesh

Chasing a stiff target, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of Kusal Perera (1) in the very first over. But, Charith Asalanka, who came out to bat after Parera's wicket, took on Bangladesh's spinners early. Pathum Nissanka then smashed Mahedi Hasan for 16 in an over and took Sri Lanka to 54/1 after six overs.

Just when Sri Lanka were dominating the chase, Shakib returned for his second over to take two wickets, conceding just one run in the ninth over. He had Nissanka bowled, before sending back Avishka Fernando for a duck with a straighter one. Wanindu Hasaranga then couldn't get on top of a slower ball from Mohammad Saifuddin, offering a high catch to Naim.

From there on, birthday boy Rajapaksa joined Asalanka in the middle to steady the innings. The two left-handers put together a match-defining stand of 86 off just 52 balls. Rajapaksa quickly settled Sri Lankan nerves with an inside-out six over extra cover while Asalanka danced down the track to Mahmudullah before slog sweeping the off-spinner to collect two sixes in the 14th over.

Rajapaksa then took 22 off Saifuddin in the 16th over, to comprehensively turn the game Sri Lanka's way. He couldn't stay till the end, bowled by Nasum while going for the cut shot, but with just seven needed off 10 balls by then, the bulk of the work had been done.

Asakanka fittingly hit the winning runs behind square as Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.5 overs with five wickets in hand. This was Sri Lanka's highest successful run chase at the T20 World Cup.