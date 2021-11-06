T20 WC: NZ vs India vs Afghanistan - What Is Group 2's Qualification Scenario?

1. What happens if New Zealand win?

It's quite simple for the Black Caps -- win the game, qualify for the semifinals, without NRR coming into the picture or lose the game and they are out of the tournament. A win for the Kiwis will take them to eight points, which will be out of India's reach, thus eliminating the Men in Blue before their game against Namibia. A victory for New Zealand is the worst possible result for India.

2. What happens if Afghanistan win?

Afghanistan win over the Kiwis will keep India in contention for the semifinals. However, Afghanistan themselves will be in with a strong chance to qualify if they beat New Zealand by a handsome margin. If they do, they would be hoping for an upset from Namibia against India, which would see them qualify for the semifinals of the ICC event for the first time in their history. If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, India will have to keep NRR in mind when they face Namibia.

3. What do India need to do?

All of India's hopes are currently pinned on Afghanistan. If Afghanistan win against New Zealand, India themselves will have to beat Namibia by a margin that keeps their net run rate above Afghanistan. On the net run rate front, it is advantage India at the moment, who have the best net run rate in Group 2.