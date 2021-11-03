Selectors Need to Decide Future Of Big Names in Team, Says Kapil Dev

The former cricketer added that it's time for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take some harsh decision vis-a-vis the seniors in the squad.

"I guess the selectors will have to decide the future of the big names and the big players," Kapil said, hinting that non-performers should be shown the door and replaced with new faces.

India's humiliating losses to Pakistan and New Zealand by 10 and eight wickets respectively in the two 'Super 12' games has put them on the verge of elimination and Afghanistan are also fancying their chances of defeating the 2007 World T20 champions come November 4.

"They (BCCI selectors) need to think whether the youngsters who are performing well in the IPL, is it time to give them a chance? How do we make the next generation better? If they lose, there is no harm because they will gain experience. But if these big players don't perform now and play such bad cricket, there is going to be plenty of criticism. The BCCI needs to intervene and think about bringing more youngsters in," added Kapil.