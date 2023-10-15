Afghanistan vs England Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch AFG vs. ENG Live

ICC World Cup 2023 Afghanistan vs. England: The 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 began on 5 October 2023, Thursday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The event was hosted in India. The tournament will feature 10 teams from 10 different countries. The tournament is being played in two formats Group stage (Super 10) and Knockout stage (Super 4). The primary stage of Super 10 will be played by all 10 teams. The last stage of Super 4 will be played by four qualifying teams.

11 matches have been played before today's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and England. Have a look at the live-streaming details of the match below.