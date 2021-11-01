Kapil Dev Calls Out Kohli's 'Weak Statement' Of Team Not Being 'Brave Enough'

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has called Virat Kohli's words after India's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as 'a very weak statement'. Speaking to the host broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli had said, "To be very honest and brutal upfront, I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball."

This statement hasn't gone down well with former India skipper Kapil Dev.

"Obviously, for a big player like him, it is a very weak statement. We all know and we believe that he has the hunger and desire to win games for the team. If that is the kind of body language the team has and if that is the kind of thought process the captain has, it is really tough to lift the team's mood in the dressing room. I felt a little strange hearing those words. He isn't that kind of a player," Kapil Dev said on ABP News.