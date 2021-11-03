India Needs To Keep Fatigue Aside & Think Positively Says Irfan Pathan

"So, you need to think from the perspective, that you are definitely working but you are representing your country as well, that's the biggest pride moment for anyone. So you need to think like that. I know it's not easy. We are all human. We think in a certain way, and we all get homesick," said Pathan, who was the player of the match in the 2007 Men's T20 World Cup final.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah had outlined mental fatigue while living in bio-bubbles after India had lost to New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday.

"In the series which is coming up after the World Cup (against New Zealand at home), there will be a rotation policy for sure because you don't want to keep playing all the time, as you are human and not a machine at the end of the day. I want them to keep focusing on the games and make sure whatever game you are playing, remember you are representing the country, and that's the biggest pride one can have," concluded Pathan.

(With IANS Inputs)