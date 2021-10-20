T20 WC Warm-Up: Rohit Scores 60, Ashwin Picks 2 Wickets as India Beat Australia

Team India produced a clinical performance with both bat and ball as they thrashed Australia by 9 wickets in their second warm-up game, on Wednesday.

Indian bowlers, especially spinners, picked crucial wickets at regular intervals and restricted Australia to 152/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 153 for victory, the openers gave India a brisk start with KL Rahul once again being the aggressor. Against the spinners, Rahul looked at absolute ease as he smashed Agar and Zampa down the ground for two sixes and a four. Rohit, at the other end, was happy to play second fiddle.