World Cup S/F 1: India Out to End World Cup Knockouts Jinx Against New Zealand

New Zealand were the co-host of the 1992 edition with Australia and scripted a four-wicket win in Dunedin. In 1999, India lost by five wickets in Nottingham and though India won by 7 wickets in Centurion in the 2003 edition, that was their last win and though India did not play New Zealand in the 2007, 2011 and 2015 editions, the Black Caps got the better of India in the 2007 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup.

In 2019, their preliminary league clash produced no result but New Zealand made the most of their chances in the all-crucial semifinal clash to dash India's hopes of reaching the final.

Now that the two teams are set to meet again in the World Cup semifinal, India will be hoping to end the knockout stages jinx too when they take on Kane Williamson's Black Caps at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said history, especially the result of the 2019 semifinal, does not have much role to play as things are different.

Yeah, I mean I think the game will be a little bit different. It might be played over one day rather than two, looking at the weather, but at the same time teams work hard to get to this stage, they have to play a lot of good cricket within the format or the structure of the tournament to get here over such a long period of time. It's a great occasion and it's on the day. Both teams are looking to play their best cricket and compete in the best way that they can," said Williamson.

The Indians are unbeaten in nine matches in the 2023 edition and have pulled off some crucial wins. New Zealand just scrapped through to the semis as the fourth and last team. On current form, India are the favourites. But as we have seen in the past, anything can happen on a given day when these two teams clash, whatever the format of the game.