World Cup: Shreyas Iyer Bags Best-Fielder Award, Sachin Gives a Special Message

After India’s mammoth 302-run success against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar made a surprise appearance to announce Shreyas Iyer as the best fielder of the day.

Before revealing Iyer's name, Team India invited Sachin Tendulkar to make the announcement. The legendary cricketer said that the "Fielder of the Match" award reminds him of the 2003 World Cup, when they used to sign a chart with the words "I can, we can."

Tendulkar also praised Rohit Sharma's side and said that he simply loved the brand of cricket that they have played so far in the tournament.