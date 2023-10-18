ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand On Top After Defeating Afghanistan

New Zealand faced Afghanistan today in the 16th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023, on Wednesday, 18 October 2023. The match was played between the two teams at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs which changed the positions of the team on the points table. New Zealand came to the first position whereas Afghanistan came to the 9th position.

Let's have a look at the complete ICC World Cup 2023 point table below after the New Zealand vs. Afghanistan match.