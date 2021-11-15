T20 WC: No Indian in ICC's Team of The Tournament, Babar Azam Named Captain

England star Buttler was in blistering form throughout the event, scoring just 20 runs fewer than Warner at a brilliant average of almost 90. He cracked a perfectly-paced century against Sri Lanka -- off just 67 balls - when his team needed him most, while his brutal knock of 71 not out against Australia helped fire England to an emphatic eight-wicket victory against the eventual champions.

Captaining the side at No 3 is Pakistan skipper Babar, who was the only batter to break the 300-run barrier in the competition, scoring 303 runs with an impressive average of 60.60.

His 68 not out against old rivals India powered Pakistan to a memorable 10-wicket victory, while three further half-centuries in the Super 12 stage helped book his team's slot in the semi-final against Australia. And while they were unable to battle past Aaron Finch's outfit in the semi-final, Babar helped himself to 39 runs to finish his campaign in a typically consistent fashion.

Left-armer Boult took three-fers against both India and Afghanistan while grabbing both of his team's wickets in the final helped him finish the tournament with 13 wickets at an average of 13.30.

Completing the middle order is another Sri Lankan in the form of Hasaranga, who stands tall as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with a stunning 16 from his eight matches.

The skillful leg-spinner bagged a brilliant hat-trick against South Africa as he dismissed Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, and Dwaine Pretorius - across two separate spells - to etch his name into ICC Men's T20 World Cup folklore. And a further three wickets against England, bolstered by two against Australia, saw him emerge as the most prolific bowler of the tournament and firmly deserving of his place in the Team of the tournament.