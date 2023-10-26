ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live

Check the date, time, venue, and live streaming details for England vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live
England will be facing Sri Lanka for the 25th match of the World Cup 2023 today before they face the Indian team. The match is scheduled for today, 26 October 2023 at 2 PM at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. England are having a shipwreck of a World Cup campaign in India. They are in the 8th position on the points table and far behind the chances of being able to make it to the finals. England has played 4 matches till now with a single victory and 2 points. On the other side, Sri Lanka also doesn't have a great performance this year, They are in the 7th position with 4 matches but 1 victory.

Now, let's have a look at the live-streaming details of the World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka vs England match.

England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Date & Time

England vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match will be played today, 26 October 2023 at 2 PM IST and the toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Venue

England vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match will be played today at the the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Live Telecast

England vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match will be live telecasted today on Star Sports Network.

England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Live Streaming

The England vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match can be watched live online on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

