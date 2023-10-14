ICC World Cup: 'Shaheen Not Bowling Well, As Simple As That,' Says Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis has said that seamer Shaheen Afridi is not bowling well and is struggling to find his rhythm.
“We have always talked about how Pakistan’s batting is their weaker link and bowling their strength. But ahead of the match against India, I feel it’s the other way around. There are a few issues with Pakistan’s bowling which started from the Asia Cup. I think they have to improve here even for the games going ahead," Waqar told JioCinema.
"Shaheen (Afridi) is not bowling well, it’s as simple as that. I don’t think he has an injured finger. He is struggling to find his rhythm and has struggled to find his form since the Asia Cup game in Kandy. So that’s a worry.”
Further Younis also gave his take on Babar Azam’s lack of big scores against India and his inconsistency as a captain.
“If you are to be known as a big player, you have to score against the big teams and also captain well. His performance as a captain was largely dependent on the bowling performances of Shaheen, Shadab and Haris’s bowling. They would give him breakthroughs which made his work easier. Now that this is not happening, your captaincy will be tested, and questions will be raised."
Pakistan's next outing in this 2023 ICC World Cup is the big match against India on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will mark the first instance of Pakistan and India playing an ODI against each other on Indian soil after a decade, thus increasing the anticipation for the high-octane clash.
Pakistan lead India 73-56 in the head-to-head record in ODIs. But India has the upper hand when it comes to ODI World Cups, having defeated Pakistan seven out of seven time at the tournament since their first meeting in Sydney in 1992. It is a jinx which Pakistan captain Babar Azam hopes to break on Saturday.
“The challenge is the match of Pakistan-India. You and the fans and the whole of Pakistan-India are waiting for this match. We are also very excited. I think both sides are trying to do their best.”
“We are trying to see how we can take the wickets of their top-order players and how we can make runs against their bowlers. What matters is that we play our best game on the day,” he said in the pre-match press conference.
(With inputs from IANS)
