Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Standings on Day 1 After ENG vs NZ Match

Check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below. New Zealand won by 9 wickets against England on Day 1.

World Cup
Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Day 1 After England vs New Zealand Match: As per the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule, the Cricket World Cup matches commenced from today on Thursday, 5 October 2023 with an opening match of England vs New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After every match, the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table will be updated as per the ICC rules. The winning team will be awarded with two points while the losing team will not get any points. In case a match finishes in a tie or is incomplete due to bad weather or any other reason, one point will be given to both the playing teams. However, a super over will be bowled if there is a tie in the final or knockout match. Apart from the points table, the net run rate (NRR) of each teams will also be updated daily.

New Zealand won the match against England by 9 wickets. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway scored centuries. Check this space regularly for latest updates on Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.
Updated Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table After England vs New Zealand

Check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table on Day 1 After New Zealand beat England by 9 wickets today on Thursday, 5 October 2023.

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNo ResultTiedNet Run Rates (NRR)Points
1New Zealand110002.1492
2Afghanistan0000000
3Australia0000000
4Bangladesh0000000
5India0000000
6Netherlands0000000
7Pakistan0000000
8South Africa0000000
9Sri Lanka0000000
10England10100-2.1490
