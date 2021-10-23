2021 T20 World Cup: Pakistan Name 12-Man Squad to Take On India

In the build-up to the World Cup, Babar had said that his team are familiar with the conditions which is likely to help them, noting that the best team on the day would win.

“We’ve been playing cricket in UAE for the past three-four years and we know the conditions really well,” Azam was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustments batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win,” added the star batsman, who is set to play his first T20 World Cup and will make his debut as captain.

Pakistan have been playing their home games in UAE after international teams showed reluctance to travel after the 2009 terror attack on Sri Lanka.

The skipper also noted that there was a good mix of experience and youth in the squad.

“All the players have entered the side after a good domestic performance. We have a lot to learn from the senior players in the side because they have so much experience, they have played the World Cup and leagues before.

“Seven-eight players in our squad have also played the Champions Trophy before which brings out different confidence.”

Pakistan have appointed former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and the South Africa pacer Vernon Philander as the batting and bowling consultants respectively for the tournament.