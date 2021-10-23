2021 T20 World Cup: Pakistan Name 12-Man Squad to Take On India
Pakistan have never beaten India in the men's T20 World Cup.
Ahead of their opening game against India in the men’s 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan named their 12-man squad on Saturday, in Dubai.
The match which will be the second one of the day beginning 730pm IST will be played at the Dubai International stadium.
Led by Babar Azam, the contingent has left out the former captain Sarfaraz Khan, who was a late addition to the squad. The skipper announced the squad at the pre-match press conference.
Among the others who did not make the matchday squad are Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mohammad Nawaz.
Pakistan have never beaten India at the World Cup, ODIs or T20s, but did defeat them in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.
Incidentally, all the games India have won against their arch-rivals in the men's T20 World Cup saw them being led by MS Dhoni, who has joined the team for this tournament as a mentor.
It is also Virat Kohli's first T20 World Cup as captain and last as he will be stepping down from the post after the tournament.
India and Pakistan are in the Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021 along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia.
In the build-up to the World Cup, Babar had said that his team are familiar with the conditions which is likely to help them, noting that the best team on the day would win.
“We’ve been playing cricket in UAE for the past three-four years and we know the conditions really well,” Azam was quoted as saying by the ICC.
“We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustments batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win,” added the star batsman, who is set to play his first T20 World Cup and will make his debut as captain.
Pakistan have been playing their home games in UAE after international teams showed reluctance to travel after the 2009 terror attack on Sri Lanka.
The skipper also noted that there was a good mix of experience and youth in the squad.
“All the players have entered the side after a good domestic performance. We have a lot to learn from the senior players in the side because they have so much experience, they have played the World Cup and leagues before.
“Seven-eight players in our squad have also played the Champions Trophy before which brings out different confidence.”
Pakistan have appointed former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and the South Africa pacer Vernon Philander as the batting and bowling consultants respectively for the tournament.
Pakistan Squad:
Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (vc), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.
