T20 World Cup: Pakistan Outclass Namibia, Become First Team to Enter Semis
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first and give their batters more time in the middle.
Superb fifties by openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and another clinical performance by their bowlers helped Pakistan outclass Namibia by 45 runs in a Group 2 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday.
With their fourth victory in as many games at this tournament, Pakistan have become the first team to officially qualify for the knockouts.
The target of 190 was too stiff for first-timers Namibia and they were restricted to 144/5 in their allotted 20 overs as Pakistan cantered to a comprehensive victory.
With the Pakistani bowlers in good form in the tournament so far, Namibia never got a chance to harbour hopes of chasing the stiff target. They got off to a poor start as Hasan Ali, who opened the attack with Shaheen Afridi, castled Michael van Lingen (4) with ball that moved a bit.
Namibia managed to score 34/1 in the powerplay and reached 50 off exactly 50 deliveries as the going was tough and the Pakistani bowlers did not allow them many chances. Stephan Baard (29) was run out to a smart piece of work by Haris Rauf and Rizwan as Namibia slumped in a deep hole.
Craig Williams (40) and David Wiese (43 not out) were the top scorers for Namibia as they scored at a sedate pace to reach 144/5 in 20 overs, losing by 45 runs.
Unlike what has become the trend, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first.
He and Mohammad Rizwan then further cemented their reputation as the premier opening partnership in the shortest format of the game with another century stand and helped Pakistan post a challenging 189/2 in 20 overs.
The openers struck contrasting half-centuries with Babar being precise and in control, while Rizwan started slowly before exploding into action in the final over of the innings, blasting four boundaries and a huge six off JJ Smit as he remained unbeaten with 79 off 50 deliveries.
Babar completed his third successive half-century of the tournament as he blasted 70 off 49 deliveries, hitting seven well-timed boundaries in the process.
Pakistan had got off to a sedate start as Ruben Trumpelmann started the proceedings with a maiden over, a rare occasion in T20 cricket. Though Babar tucked David Wiese through covers for a four in the fourth over, Pakistan could only manage 29/0 in the Power-play.
But they soon broke Namibia's initial stranglehold and propelled the scoring rate with some good shots, capitalising on the inexperience of the rival bowlers and some slopping work by their fielders. Babar completed his fifth off 39 deliveries and with Rizwan too upping the ante, Pakistan reached 100 in the 13th over. But just when it looked like he will go for a hundred, Babar was out, holing out to deep midwicket Wiese as Pakistan lost their first wicket for 113.
Fakar Zaman (5) did not contribute much but Mohammad Hafeez blazed to a nice cameo of 32 not out off 16 balls, studded with five boundaries as Pakistan kept up the scoring rate high.
Riwan, who struggled initially and survived a couple of close calls on video review, completed his fifty off 42 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes in the process. He was batting on 54 going into the final over before hitting JJ Smit for four fours, a six, and two runs for a total of 24 runs as Pakistan ended their innings in a flurry of activity.
