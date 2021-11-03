T20 World Cup: Pakistan Outclass Namibia, Become First Team to Enter Semis

Superb fifties by openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and another clinical performance by their bowlers helped Pakistan outclass Namibia by 45 runs in a Group 2 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

With their fourth victory in as many games at this tournament, Pakistan have become the first team to officially qualify for the knockouts.

The target of 190 was too stiff for first-timers Namibia and they were restricted to 144/5 in their allotted 20 overs as Pakistan cantered to a comprehensive victory.