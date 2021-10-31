ADVERTISEMENT
2021 T20 World Cup: India Restricted to 110/7 by New Zealand
Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for the team with a 19-ball 26.
India have been restricted to yet another low score after posting 110/7 against New Zealand in their 2021 T20 World Cup match.
Ravindra Jadeja was the top-scorer for India with his 19-ball 26 even as Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with 2/20.
India made two changes to their line-up for the match with Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur coming into replace an injured Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
