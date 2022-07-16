World Athletics Championships: Murali Sreeshankar Qualifies for Long Jump Final

Long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian man ever to qualify for the final of the World Athletics Championships in the sport on Saturday, 16 July.

He registered with a best attempt of 8m in the heats and finished seventh. He started with a leap of 7.86m in his first attempt.

Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya were the other Indians in the contest but they could not progress to the final.