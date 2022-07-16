World Athletics Championships: Murali Sreeshankar Qualifies for Long Jump Final
With a best attempt of 8m in the heats and finishing seventh, he is the first Indian ever to qualify.
Long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian man ever to qualify for the final of the World Athletics Championships in the sport on Saturday, 16 July.
He registered with a best attempt of 8m in the heats and finished seventh. He started with a leap of 7.86m in his first attempt.
Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya were the other Indians in the contest but they could not progress to the final.
23-year-old Sreeshankar shares the joint-second spot among season leaders along with Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou. The Greek is the favourite to win gold.
Sreeshankar, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme started by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, holds the national record, 8.36m, set in 2022.
He is coached by his father, S Murali, who himself is a former triple jump athlete and a silver medalist at the South Asian Games.
On the other hand, his mother, KS Bijimol, was a silver medalist for the 800m event at the 1992 Asian Junior Athletics Championships. His sister Sreeparvathy is a heptathlete, according to Sportstar magazine.
(With inputs from NDTV and Sportstar)
