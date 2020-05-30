Chess legend Viswanathan Anand has finally made it back to India after being stuck in Germany for over three months due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, his wife Aruna Anand confirmed on Saturday."He is landed safely today at 13:15 hrs. He is now in Bengaluru. We don't know how long he will need to be there for quarantine purpose. We will follow government procedure," Aruna told IANS from Chennai."He is fine and doing well," she added.Five-time world champion Anand was in Germany to take part in the Bundesliga chess tournament and before he could return, the travel restrictions came calling.India has been in lockdown since March 25 and will remain so till at least May 31. The flights from Germany are scheduled to land only in Delhi and Bengaluru.During his stay near Frankfurt, Anand did online commentary for the Candidates tournament in Russia before it was called off mid-way due to the pandemic. He also led the Indian team in the Online Nations Cup earlier this month.Anand was in touch with the Indian embassy but it took time for his return as it was a phased repatriation.The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with all sporting activities in India coming to a grinding halt. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.