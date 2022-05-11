Thomas and Uber Cup: Indian Men’s and Women’s Teams Lose Final Group Tie

Having finished second in the Uber Cup Group D, the PV Sindhu-led women's team will go up against a strong Thailand team, which topped Group C in the top eight. On the other hand, the men's team are placed second in Thomas Cup Group C and their opponents in quarters will be decided later.

In the Uber Cup tie, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, ranked 7th in the badminton world rankings, started off the proceedings against world No. 4 An Seyoung in the first singles rubber.

Up against the 20-year-old South Korean whom she has never beaten in four previous attempts, Sindhu seemed to have the upper hand in the initial exchanges. However, with Sindhu leading 15-13, Seyoung shocked the Indian to submission as she took the next eight points on the trot and won the first game.

The narrative repeated once again in game 2 as the Indian squandered an early lead. Eventually, Seyoung beat Sindhu 21-15, 21-14 in 42 minutes.