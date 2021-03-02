Winning Return for Sania Mirza in Qatar Open With Andreja Klepac
Sania Mirza herself had recovered from COVID-19 in January this year.
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza made a comeback to competitive action with a win in her doubles match in the Qatar Total Open with Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac.
Sania-Andreja won 6-4 6-7(5) 10-5 against Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in the opening round of the tournament and qualified for the quarterfinals.
This was Sania's first match in a year and incidentally it was at the Doha Open where she had last played in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
It was Nadiia with whom Sania had paired when she returned to competitive tennis after maternity leave and won the Hobart Open in January 2020
It was an early break that put the Indo-Slovenian pair down 0-3 and struggling at deuce in the fourth game but they eventually managed to hold on.
The unseeded pair needed just one break to get back on serve and they got that in the seventh game, breaking the Kichenok sisters at love in the seventh.
With an easy hold, they were 4-all and pocketed the set with another break.
The Ukrainians again drew the first blood in the second set for a 3-1 lead but Sania and Klepac fought hard to drag it to the tie-breaker but could not stop the rivals from pushing the contest to a Super Tie Breaker.
The Indo-Slovenia pair raced to a 5-1 lead in a jiffy and closed the match, converting the second match point.
