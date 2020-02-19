Will Approach Tokyo Olympics Like Any Other Tournament: Djokovic

Stressing his Grand Slam and Olympic ambitions, Novak Djokovic, who recently made a comeback as world No 1, said this season could be his best and feels motivated to race with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the title of the greatest tennis player of all time.

Djokovic, 32, reminded at a press conference at his tennis courts in Belgrade on Tuesday that the ATP Cup title last month with the Serbian national team motivated him to win his eighth title at Australian open at the beginning of this month, which put him above Nadal at the top ATP rankings, reports Xinhua news agency.