Top 30 player Involved in Tennis Betting Scandal: Reports
More than 135 tennis players, including one ranked in the ATP top 30, are implicated in an international betting scandal, German media reported on Sunday.
According to a joint report by daily newspaper Die Welt and broadcaster ZDF, the players are subject to a cross-border investigation involving both the FBI and European authorities.
"We are talking about an Armenian betting mafia network which is spread across seven countries in Europe and has manipulated on a large scale," Belgian state prosecutor Eric Bisschop told ZDF.
He added the scandal involved hundreds of small bets on fixed games, wracking up profits of tens of thousands of euros in each case.
ZDF and Die Welt also spoke to Argentinian former player Marco Trungelliti, a whistleblower who claims to have been contacted by match-fixers.