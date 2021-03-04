Sumit Nagal Stuns Garin in Straight Sets, Makes 1st ATP QF

This is just the second ATP main draw win for the world No 150, who qualified for the tournament and won his first in the earlier round. In the round of 32, he was dominant against world No 100 Joao Sousa, winning 6-2, 6-0.

He next faces fifth seed and veteran Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas.

In the match that lasted close to a couple of hours, there were breaks of serve aplenty but it was the Indian who was stronger on serve. The 23-year-old converted 7 of his 19 break points and saved 3 of the 7 he faced.

In the lead up to the Argentina Open, Nagal, in February, lost in the first round against Ricardas Berankis in straight sets in the Australian Open, before failing to get past the first qualifying round at the Cordoba Open.