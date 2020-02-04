Sumit Nagal bows out of Tata Maharashtra Open

India's Sumit Nagal put up a strong fight before going down in three sets against Serbian Vicktor Troicki in the men's singles opening round at the third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra on Monday.

India No 2 Nagal, who took a set away against legendary Roger Federer during his debut Grand Slam match at 2019 US Open, showed immense resistance before going down 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 against the former world No 12.