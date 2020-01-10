Spain, Serbia Through to ATP Cup Semi-Finals

Spain and Serbia have progressed to the semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Australia, after nail-biting matches on Friday involving the world's top two players, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In a tight singles match, Djokovic finally edged past Canadian Dennis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4), to put the Serbian team through to the next round, reported Xinhua.