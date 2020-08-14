Serena Beats Sister Venus in Thrilling Top Seed Open Encounter

"I'm super relaxed. Having no crowd sort of makes things more relaxing. I've practised in louder places than this court!"

"I honestly didn't come here to win. For the first time in my career, I came here to win some matches and see what happens. I haven't had this much time off since the baby, so now I'm just trying to get some rhythm and see what happens," she added.

It was Serena's 19th win over the five-time Wimbledon champion in their 31 encounters.

Serena will next face Shelby Rogers -- who defeated rising Canadian star Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-2, 7-5 -- for a spot in the semi-finals.