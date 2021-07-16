Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Granted Golden Visa by UAE Govt

The Golden Visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019 as a new system for long-term residence visas. It enabled foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland. These visas are for a period of five or 10 years and are renewed automatically.

The UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 56 of Organisation of Residence Permits allows investors (minimum of AED 10 million) entrepreneurs and professional and specialised talents like in the field of science and knowledge to apply for it.